This online image optimizer uses a smart combination of the best optimization and lossy compression algorithms to shrink JPEG, GIF and PNG images to the minimum possible size while keeping the required level of quality.

Image Compression

In terms of digital files, compression is the act of encoding information using fewer bits than what’s found in the original file. Simply put, it means converting a large file into a smaller file.

There are two types of compression: lossless and lossy. Lossless compression is when the compression tool removes empty, needless, or duplicated bits from the original file. This results in a smaller file that has the exact same quality as the original. Lossy compression is when the compressor removes excessive or unimportant bits from the original file. This results in a smaller file but with a reduced quality. With lossy compression, how small you want the final file to be will depend on how much loss of quality you’re comfortable with.

Why would you want to compress images?

Depending on the source of an image, the file could be quite large. A JPG from a professional DSLR camera, for example, could be dozens of megabytes. Depending on your needs, this could be too big. Compressing this image would be very useful.

Likewise, you might have large images on your phone. These images could be taking up a lot of hard drive space and preventing you from taking more photos. Compressing them could free up more internal storage, fixing this problem.

How does the image compressor work?

Our tool uses lossy compression to shrink down image files. It supports three file types: PNG, JPG/JPEG, and GIF. This system intelligently analyzes uploaded images and reduces them to the smallest possible file size without negatively affecting the overall quality.

To begin, you’ll need to upload some images you’d like to compress. You can upload up to 20 images at once and you can feel free to mix and match file types. In other words, you don’t need to only upload JPGs and wait to upload PNGs. Our server can automatically parse out the files for you.

First, hit the “Upload Files” button and navigate to your images. Once uploaded, you’ll see thumbnails for all your images arriving in the queue. You’ll be able to see their real-time progress as our server analyzes them.

As stated, our server will determine the ideal compression rate to reduce the file size while not reducing quality too much. However, if you want more or less compression, you can control it. Tap the thumbnail of the image you’d like to tweak. Now, move the quality slider up or down until you settle on a file size/quality setting you think is just right. When you’re finished, hit the “APPLY” button and move on to repeat these steps with the next image.

When you are satisfied with the current batch, hit the “DOWNLOAD ALL” button. This will download a ZIP file with all your compressed images. If you don’t need all of them, you can hit the “DOWNLOAD” button under each thumbnail instead to grab each one individually.

Ready for another batch? Hit the “CLEAR QUEUE” button and start again. You can use this tool as many times as needed without cost.

Is it safe to compress images?

There is no need to be worried about the safety of our free service. Your original files will stay untouched on your system, so if you are unhappy with your compressed files, you can simply try again. Also, our unmanned system purges all data after one hour, so you don’t need to worry about the security of your data.